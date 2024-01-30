Acciona, Ferrovial and FCC join forces to bid for first section of Lisbon-Porto high-speed railway, budgeted at almost €2 billion

Link Securities | The Portuguese government has launched one of the biggest infrastructure projects in the pipeline in Europe, as reported yesterday by elEconomista.es newspaper. With a budget of almost €2 billion, the tender for the design, construction, financing and subsequent operation and maintenance of the first section, between Porto and Aveiro (Oiã), of the Lisbon-Porto high-speed railway line, implemented through a public-private partnership contract, has attracted at least five alliances and in four of them there is Spanish presence.

According to market sources, Acciona, FCC and Ferrovial have joined forces in a consortium in which they could still incorporate a Portuguese group or investment fund. Meanwhile, the Andalusian Azvi has agreed to join forces with the Italian construction company Webuild -formerly Salini Impregilo-, the British fund John Laing and three Portuguese firms, the road operator Ascendi, owned by the French fund Ardian, the engineering company Tecnovia and the TIIC fund.