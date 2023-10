Banca March: Weakness in German manufacturing sector continues in August. This is the fourth consecutive month of declines in industrial production in the face of high energy prices, weak global demand and worsening financial conditions. Aggregate production is down -0.2% in the month and -2% on a year-on-year basis. The main drag is energy production and the construction sector, with monthly declines of -6.6% and -2.4% respectively.