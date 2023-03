Morgan Stanley : The Alphawise survey confirms that investment towards renovating Europe’s energy-inefficient buildings is on the rise and is essential to reach the NET ZERO target by 2050. In this regard, Cedar Ekblom (analyst) points to over €2.8tr of investments until 2030 and over €5tr until 2050. We analyse the possibilities for European stocks exposed to this dynamic in the note. An example of what lies ahead is that 75% of the real estate stock needs energy upgrades by 2030.