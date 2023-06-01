ECB warns of risks associated with liquidity in real estate and debt market

Banca March| The European Central Bank (ECB) continues to see “vulnerability” in the markets given the new interest rate scenario, which in its opinion poses higher financing costs for companies and households that could trigger a liquidity crisis, given the need for massive asset sales in a hypothetical panic scenario. This vulnerability would be concentrated above all in real estate funds and in the debt market, this being one of the conclusions included in its Financial Stability Report, which the institution publishes every six months.