EU to investigate whether Microsoft violated competition rules by linking Teams app to installation of Office

Posted By: The Corner 31st July 2023

Banca March| The European Commission announced on Thursday that it is launching a formal investigation into whether Microsoft violated EU competition rules by linking its Teams video calling app to the installation of Office software. The investigation stems from a complaint to Brussels by its competitor Slack in July 2020. Underlying the complaint is Brussels’ fear that Microsoft is abusing its position by restricting competition from other providers of cloud and communication services available in the European Economic Area.

