Top Stories

2022, A Favourable Year For The Markets; Average Upside Of Between +14%/+17%

TOPICS:
2022 Stock Markets2022 Stock Markets

Posted By: The Corner 8th January 2022

Bankinter |Corporate results will be one of the major catalysts, but also the reduced impact of Covid-19, with new medicines to fight it.

Inflation will moderate im the second half of the year and central banks will slowly normalise their monetary policies, which is reasonable against a backdrop of economic expansion. Whatsmore, financial conditions will be accomodative and liquidity will be high.

We envisage an average upside potential for the markets of between +14%/+17%. The main asset to monitor will be fixed income. This is because the year will be one of adjustments (increase in IRR, decrease in prices). In 2022 it’s more important than ever to be selective.

We maintain our investment focus on Europe and the US. From a sectorial point of view, our favourites are Technology, Consumption (Luxury) and Financials.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.