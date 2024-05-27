Top Stories

EU car registrations up 13.7% year-on-year in April vs. 5.2% drop in March

Posted By: The Corner 27th May 2024

Link Securities | The European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) yesterday reported that European Union (EU) passenger car registrations rose 13.7% year-on-year in April (-5.2% in March) to 914,000 units, driven by solid increases in all major markets. Sales in most EU markets recorded gains, including Spain (23.1%), Germany (19.8%), France (10.9%) and Italy (7.7%).

In turn, electric car registrations in the EU grew by 14.8% to 108,500 units and their market share remained stable at around 12%. Among the three largest markets for electric cars, France and Belgium recorded double-digit gains of 45.2% and 41.6% respectively, while Germany remained almost stable (-0.2%).

In the period 4M2024 car registrations increased by 6.6% year-on-year in the EU,
reaching almost 3.7 million units. In this period, electric car registrations grew by 6.4% to 442,000 units.

