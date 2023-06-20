EU to raise renewable generation target from 22% to 42.5% by 2030

Banca March: The European Union is about to confirm that it is raising its renewable energy consumption target from 22% to 42.5% by 2030, a commitment that is expected to boost investment in clean generation sources. The agreement, which updates the current legal target of 32%, is based on a political negotiation concluded in the spring and although it is not yet final, as it will also have to be validated by the European Parliament, the agreement between Germany and France within the Council means that the agreement is closer.