European investor confidence as measured by Sentix falls again in September: -21.5 vs. -18.9 previously

Bankinter: Sentix Investor Confidence (September), below expectations: -21.5 vs -20.0 expected and -18.9 previous.

Investor confidence falls again after the recovery of the previous month. Both the Expectations component (-21 vs -17.3 previously) and the Current Situation component (-22.0 vs -20.5 previously) fell. In the case of the Current Situation, they are at their lowest levels since November 2022.

Assessment: Investor confidence in Europe continues to show weakness in the current environment of persistently high inflation and low economic growth. The positive note is the improvement in the Expectations component, which could be anticipating the positive impact of the end of the process of raising interest rates in Europe.