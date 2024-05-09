Top Stories

CAF wins Oslo metro contract to supply 20 trains for €150m

Posted By: The Corner 9th May 2024

Renta 4 | CAF has informed the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) that it has been awarded a contract with Oslo Metro for the supply of 20 trains and related fleet parts for more than €150 million. The contract includes an option to extend the contract by 90 additional units.

Assessment: Positive news, but no impact on share price given the amount of the contract which represents around 1% of CAF’s total order book and 1.2% of the railway order book. We reiterate our Overweight recommendation with a target price of €54.5/share.

