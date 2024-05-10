Top Stories

Iberdrola can continue operating “comfortably” with “BBB+” rating after implementation of new 2024-26 strategic plan, says S&P Global

10th May 2024

LLink Securities | S&P Global expects Iberdrola to continue operating “comfortably” within the financial margins of its “‘BBB+” credit rating with the implementation of its new 2024-2026 strategic plan, which it presented to the market last March, according to Europa Press. In a report, the rating agency estimates that the energy company will operate with a funds from operations (FFO) to net debt ratio of 19%-20%, above the 17% in line with its rating.

“We expect operating cash flow (EBITDA) to expand at a compound annual growth rate of around 5% over the period 2024-2026, providing sufficient cash flow for the company to sustain investments of €38.5 billion” it said.

