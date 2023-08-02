Top Stories

Eurozone 2Q2023 GDP rises +0.6% driven by service-dependent countries

TOPICS:
eurozona a secas

Posted By: The Corner 2nd August 2023

Bankinter : 2Q2023 GDP (preliminary) stood at +0.6% vs +0.5% estimated and +1.1% previous (revised from +1.0%). In quarter-on-quarter terms +0.3% vs +0.2% estimated and -0.1% previously.

Assessment: The economy was supported by countries more dependent on the Services Sector, while the worst evolution responded to those more dependent on the Manufacturing Sector such as Germany (two consecutive quarters in negative). The recovery process is slow due to the lower purchasing power of households, higher financing costs and the reduction in public spending.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.