Eurozone: March inflation flash estimate points to decline to 2.4% vs. 2.6% in February

CdM: According to a preliminary estimate by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, annual inflation in the euro area is expected to be 2.4% in March, down from 2.6% in February.

Regarding the main components of eurozone inflation, services are expected to register the highest annual rate in March (4%, stable compared to February), followed by food, alcohol and tobacco (2.7%, compared to 3.9% in February), non-energy industrial goods (1.1%, compared to 1.6% in February) and energy (-1.8%, compared to -3.7% in February).