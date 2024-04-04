Top Stories

Eurozone: March inflation flash estimate points to decline to 2.4% vs. 2.6% in February

TOPICS:
precios inflacion

Posted By: The Corner 4th April 2024

CdM: According to a preliminary estimate by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, annual inflation in the euro area is expected to be 2.4% in March, down from 2.6% in February.

Regarding the main components of eurozone inflation, services are expected to register the highest annual rate in March (4%, stable compared to February), followed by food, alcohol and tobacco (2.7%, compared to 3.9% in February), non-energy industrial goods (1.1%, compared to 1.6% in February) and energy (-1.8%, compared to -3.7% in February).

inflacion marzo 2024

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.