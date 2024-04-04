Airbus reportedly delivered 65 aircraft in March, bringing 1Q24 deliveries to 144, in line with 2024 target

Banc Sabadell: According to Bloomberg, Airbus (AIR) is reported to have delivered 65 aircraft in March (against 49 in February 2024 and 61 in March 2023), bringing total 1Q24 deliveries to c. 144 aircraft (against 127 in 1Q23, an increase of 13%).

Assessment: Bloomberg’s anticipated figure (which is usually very close to the final) is positive, as it would indicate that the company continues to show some sequential improvement in production pace, supporting its 2024 delivery target of 800 aircraft (up 9% on 2023).