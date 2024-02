BancaMarch : In January, M3 grew by +0.1% year-on-year, a tenth of a percentage point less than in the previous month but already far from the -1.3% fall recorded in August last year.

More relevant is the evolution of loans, which if we look at those to households continued to decelerate by one-tenth of a point to +0.3% year-on-year, while loans to non-financial companies slowed to +0.2% from +0.5% (a figure that without adjusting for securitisations would be -0.4% year-on-year).