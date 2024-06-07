Eurozone retail sales fall 0.5% in April

CdM | Eurozone retail trade sales fell by 0.5% in April compared with the previous month, while compared with the same month in 2023, volumes remained stable, according to data from Eurostat, the European Union (EU) statistics office.

Across the EU, retail trade recorded a 0.6% fall in sales on a month-on-month basis and a 0.1% fall on a year-on-year basis.

In the monthly comparison, in the euro area, volume declined by 0.5 per cent for food, beverages and tobacco, by 0.1 per cent for non-food products and by 2.2 per cent for motor fuels in specialised shops. In the EU, sales fell by 0.9% for food, beverages and tobacco and by 2% for motor fuels, while they remained stable for non-food products.

By country, the largest monthly declines were recorded in Latvia (-3.3%), Cyprus (-3.1%) and Denmark (-2.7%). By contrast, the largest increases were observed in Slovakia (2.4%), Bulgaria and Austria (both 1.9%) and Portugal (1.7%).

In the annual comparison, euro area retail sales declined by 0.5% for food, beverages and tobacco. For non-food products they increased by 0.4 per cent and for motor fuel in specialised shops by 0.3 per cent. In the EU, volume fell in food, beverages and tobacco by 0.1%, rose by 0.1% for non-food products and was stable for motor fuels in specialised shops.