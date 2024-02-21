FCC to finally build €1.46-billion tunnel near Stonehenge

Link Securities | FCC (FCC) will be able to build the tunnel near Stonehenge (United Kingdom), after the British judiciary has stopped the attempts of several opposing entities to carry out these works, understanding that they posed a threat to the Neolithic remains, according to the newspaper Expansión.

In May 2022, the Spanish construction company was awarded, together with the Italian company WeBuild and the German company BeMo Tunnelling, the project to build a 3.3-kilometre-long tunnel at a depth of 40 metres and at a distance of 200 metres from the archaeological site for 1.25 billion pounds (1.46 billion euros).