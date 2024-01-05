Top Stories

German unemployment rate reaches 5.9% in December, highest since May 2021

TOPICS:
alemania empleo

Posted By: The Corner 5th January 2024

Link Securities | As released yesterday by the German Federal Employment Agency, Germany’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose to 5.9% in December from a revised 5.8% in November, bringing the reading in line with the FactSet consensus of analysts. December’s is the highest unemployment rate since May 2021.

The number of unemployed rose by 5,000 from November to 2.703 million in December, making it the eleventh consecutive month of rising unemployment.

The analyst consensus expected unemployment to rise by 20,000 in the month. On a year-on-year-year basis, unemployment rose by 186,000 in the month of December.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.