Top Stories

Germany tightens belt with budget cuts of €17 billion

TOPICS:
Alemania PIB

Posted By: The Corner 15th December 2023

Banca March : Germany opts to tighten its belt. The German country has managed to agree on significant budget cuts of €17 billion in the wake of the funding gap, as the transfer of unused pandemic funds for climate purposes has been declared illegal. Thus, adjustments will be made in construction subsidies, transport spending, as well as in green energy and industry support. Climate funds will reduce spending by €12 billion next year, among other cuts. The government estimates that the budget deficit will fall by 2024 to levels of 1.5 per cent.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.