Germany’s final GDP revised down 1/10th of percentage point to 0.4%, one quarter short of technical recession

Posted By: The Corner 24th November 2023

Bankinter: 3Q 2023 GDP (final) is revised down one tenth of a percentage point (year-on-year) with respect to the preliminary figure, unchanged quarter-on-quarter. 0.4% (year-on-year) versus -0.3% preliminary and versus +0.0% previously. In the quarter-on-quarter comparison, -0.1% same as preliminary and against +0.1% previously.

Assessment: In year-on-year terms GDP is revised down by one tenth of a percentage point. This means a return to negative year-on-year growth rates after +0.0% in 2Q2023 and -0.2% in 1Q2023. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, growth is in negative territory after a 2Q2023 of +0.1% and a 1Q2023 of +0.0%. If 4Q2023 were to move into negative territory it would put the economy into “technical recession”.

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.