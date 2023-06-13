Italian industrial production falls 1.9% month-on-month and 7.2% year-on-year-year

Intermoney: Transalpine industrial production left a bad taste in the mouth in April, falling -1.9% month-on-month and -7.2% year-on-year. The secondary sector accounts for 16.2% of Italy’s GDP, so it is bad news that there was a generalised contraction in practically all the items, with a particular focus on the -2.1% m. in manufacturing activity. Moreover, the fall was especially visible in the production of base metals and materials, when both items have a weight of more than 13% in manufactures.