Italian industrial production falls 1.9% month-on-month and 7.2% year-on-year-year

13th June 2023

Intermoney: Transalpine industrial production left a bad taste in the mouth in April, falling -1.9% month-on-month and -7.2% year-on-year. The secondary sector accounts for 16.2% of Italy’s GDP, so it is bad news that there was a generalised contraction in practically all the items, with a particular focus on the -2.1% m. in manufacturing activity. Moreover, the fall was especially visible in the production of base metals and materials, when both items have a weight of more than 13% in manufactures.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.