Norbolsa| Renault increased its sales in 1Q24 thanks to its financing division (up 27.9% year-on-year) and confirms its profit outlook for 2024. The company sold 549,099 units in Q1, 2.6% more than in the same period of 2023, registering a 1.8% increase in Q1 revenues to €11.7 billion, above estimates of €11.49 billion. Renault reiterated its guidance for FY24, with an operating margin target of at least 7.5% and FCF of €2.5 billion.