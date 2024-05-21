Top Stories

Ryanair makes €1.92 billion profit, up 34% on previous year, thanks largely to 9% increase in traffic

TOPICS:
ryanair aviones

Posted By: The Corner 21st May 2024

Singular Bank | The Irish low-cost airline has released its business results. In its 2024 financial year, Ryanair posted a net profit of €1.92 billion, up 34% on the previous year, thanks largely to a 9% increase in traffic. As a result, the number of passengers exceeded 184 million, 23% more than before the pandemic. Despite higher oil prices, the airline drove cost reductions in other areas, which helped boost revenues. Revenue per passenger was up 15%. As a result, Ryanair announced a €700 million share buyback. Following the payment of an interim dividend in February of €0.175 per share, a September dividend of $0.178 per share is expected.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.