Ryanair makes €1.92 billion profit, up 34% on previous year, thanks largely to 9% increase in traffic

Singular Bank | The Irish low-cost airline has released its business results. In its 2024 financial year, Ryanair posted a net profit of €1.92 billion, up 34% on the previous year, thanks largely to a 9% increase in traffic. As a result, the number of passengers exceeded 184 million, 23% more than before the pandemic. Despite higher oil prices, the airline drove cost reductions in other areas, which helped boost revenues. Revenue per passenger was up 15%. As a result, Ryanair announced a €700 million share buyback. Following the payment of an interim dividend in February of €0.175 per share, a September dividend of $0.178 per share is expected.