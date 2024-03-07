Telefónica launches delisting takeover bid for the 5.65% stake in Telefónica Deutschland it failed to secure in previous bid

Norbolsa | Telefónica (TEF) has launched a delisting tender offer to acquire the shares of Telefónica Deutschland that are not owned by Telefónica representing approximately 5.65% of the share capital and voting rights.

The delisting offer will be formulated as a tender offer and will not be subject to any conditions.

The offered price per share is €2.35, which is an attractive price that yesterday closed at €2.34/share. Upon delisting, the shares will no longer be listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, which may lead to a reduction in the liquidity and price availability of Telefónica Deutschland shares, which in turn may cause a fall in the share price.

The acceptance period for the Delisting Offer will commence in March or early April 2024 and end in April or early May 2024.