Top Stories

Telefónica launches delisting takeover bid for the 5.65% stake in Telefónica Deutschland it failed to secure in previous bid

TOPICS:
telefonica alemania2

Posted By: The Corner 7th March 2024

Norbolsa | Telefónica (TEF) has launched a delisting tender offer to acquire the shares of Telefónica Deutschland that are not owned by Telefónica representing approximately 5.65% of the share capital and voting rights.

The delisting offer will be formulated as a tender offer and will not be subject to any conditions.

The offered price per share is €2.35, which is an attractive price that yesterday closed at €2.34/share. Upon delisting, the shares will no longer be listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, which may lead to a reduction in the liquidity and price availability of Telefónica Deutschland shares, which in turn may cause a fall in the share price.

The acceptance period for the Delisting Offer will commence in March or early April 2024 and end in April or early May 2024.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.