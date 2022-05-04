Top Stories

Telefonica to share its networks with Deutsche Telekom and Vodafone in 2,000 more German locations

pallete telefonicaChairman and CEO of Telefonica Jose Maria Alvarez Pallete.

Norbolsa | Telefonica closed an agreement with Deutsche Telekom and Vodafone to share their networks and provide their customers with the same coverage in 2,000 additional German locations.

Through this alliance, the German mobile network operators are implementing new initiatives to share infrastructure and improve mobile coverage in rural areas.

In the same vein, the three operators also agreed in 2021 to provide coverage in those areas that did not have it (white spots) with the construction of up to 6,000 new sites by 2024.

