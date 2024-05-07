Xi Jinping shows little sign of being willing to offer major concessions to secure more balanced trade with Europe

Norbolsa | French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen on Monday urged Chinese President Xi Jinping to ensure more balanced trade with Europe, but the Chinese leader showed little sign of being willing to offer major concessions. In his meetings in Paris, Macron also pressed the Chinese leader to use his influence over Russia to end the war in Ukraine. Xi was arriving in Europe for the first time in five years at a time of rising trade tensions that include the European Union investigating Chinese industries, such as electric vehicle exports, while Beijing probes imports of mostly French-made brandy.