European investors’ confidence in economic activity improves but remains in negative territory

Bankinter: Investors’ confidence in economic activity improves, although it still remains in negative territory. The Sentix Index rises more than expected in April to -8.7 from -11.1 previously and -10.1 estimated. The improvement is driven by the Current Situation component (-4.3 from -9.3). The Expectations Component remains stable at -13. This is the sixth consecutive improvement in the Current Situation Component. On a monthly basis, Sentix surveys more than 1,300 individual and institutional investors in 20 different countries. The survey reflects respondents’ perceptions of both the current situation and their expectations for a six-month period.

Analysis:

The easing in energy prices, the slowdown in the CPI and the proximity of the end of the cycle of interest rate hikes by the ECB favour the improvement in investor confidence in economic activity. Despite this improvement, the indicator is still in negative territory.