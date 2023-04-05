Top Stories

Eurozone inflation expectations for next 12 months fall to 4.6% in February

The Corner

Link Securities | Bloomberg reported on Thursday that, according to the ECB’s monthly survey, inflation expectations for the next 12 months fell to 4.6% in February from 4.9% in January. In addition, inflation expectations for the next three years fell to 2.4% from 2.5% the previous month.

In addition, according to the survey, economic growth expectations for the next 12 months continued to rise, from -1.2% to -0.9%. Meanwhile, 12-month expectations for the unemployment rate stood at 11.5%, up from 11.6% previously.

