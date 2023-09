Link Securities | Eurozone exports of goods to the rest of the world fell by 2.7% year-on-year-year in July to €227.8 billion, Eurostat reported on Friday. Imports from the rest of the world to the eurozone fell by 18.2% to €221.3 billion. As a result, the eurozone recorded a trade surplus in goods in July of €6.5 billion, compared with a deficit of €36.3 billion in July 2022.

For its part, trade between eurozone countries fell by 7.9% year-on-year in July to €211.8 billion.