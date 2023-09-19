US and China one step closer to strengthening diplomatic ties

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met this weekend in Malta. The aim is to pave the way for a meeting between Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping expected to take place in November. The two governors may have the opportunity to meet at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum in San Francisco. The Chinese minister said the two sides had agreed to hold bilateral exchanges on Asia-Pacific affairs, maritime affairs and foreign policy. For his part, the US adviser expressed concerns about China’s support for Russia and the dispatch of fighter jets to the Taiwan Strait. In turn, the US claims that competition with China is to the advantage of both countries, although the latter claims that it is hampering its growth. Both agree that more meetings will be held between the two countries to maintain an ongoing dialogue.