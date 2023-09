Banca March: In September the IFO business sentiment index fell by one tenth of a point to 85.7, this weakness was mainly due to a drop in the reading for the current situation, which fell by three tenths to 88.7, while the expectations component improved by two tenths to 82.9. Overall, this confidence indicator is in line with last week’s PMI and points to the deterioration in Germany’s growth continuing in the final part of the year.