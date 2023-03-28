Top Stories

German business confidence rises in March to 93.3 from February’s 91.1

Germany

28th March 2023

Bankinter | IFO Business Climate Survey (March) 93.3 vs 91.0 expected and 91.1 previous. Expectations 91.1 vs 88.3 expected and 88.5 previous. Current Situation 95.4 vs 94.1 expected and 93.9 previous.

Analysis: The data bring a positive surprise. However, in the current context, the IFO is less influential. This week the focus is on the financial sector and inflation data in Europe. The downside is that solid economic data give the ECB some flexibility when it comes to considering further rate hikes.

