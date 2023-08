Bankinter : July final CPI confirms +6.2% year-on-year preliminary, from +6.4% previously. It is +0.3% month-on-month, which also confirms preliminary. Core inflation +5.5% year-on-year in July from +5.8% prev.

Assessment: Food prices (+11% year-on-year in July vs. +13.7% pre) remain the main contributor to CPI. In addition, energy prices (+5.7% year-on-year) are affected by the base effect of the elimination of an EEG tax in July 2022.