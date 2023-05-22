Top Stories

German industrial production prices decelerate sharply to 4.1% (vs 6.7%)

Bankinter : German industrial producer prices decelerated sharply in April to +4.1% year-on-year vs +4.3% expected and +6.7% previously (revised from +7.5%). In the month, +0.3% vs -0.5% expected and -1.4% previously (revised from -2.6%).

Industrial production prices have come out better than expected. After peaking in August 2022 (+45.8% year-on-year) and maintaining this pace in September, the level of prices has now accumulated seven consecutive months of slowdown and is at its lowest since April 2021. After the upswing in industrial production in March (+1.8% year-on-year), this figure reflects a slowdown in price rises and less pressure on business margins. This is good news for economic activity and for the market.

