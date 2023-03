BancaMarch : German inflation beat expectations in February. The preliminary index showed that consumer price growth came in at +8.7% year-on-year, two tenths above expectations and confirmed that the moderation of inflation has slowed in February. A figure that continues to put pressure on the ECB to continue raising official interest rates.

