Helena Viñes to pilot new version of European Platform on Sustainable Finance

F.R. | Helena Viñes, director of the CNMV, is the new Chair of the Platform on Sustainable Finance, the European body that advises the EC on sustainability, including the strategy and also the drafting of specific projects such as the taxonomy. Viñes will lead the new path of a Platform that has reduced its number of members from 57 to 35 in an attempt to improve its efficiency and operability. Eight of them come from different stakeholders in the finance industry, academia, NGOs, and markets, and seven more will represent EU institutions and agencies. The newly appointed members have a two-year mandate.



Viñes is also a member of the UN Secretary General’s High-Level Panel on Net Zero Commitments and a member of the Climate and Environmental Advisory Board of the European Investment Bank (EIB), the EC’s main tool for channelling EU sustainable finance.