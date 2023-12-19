Iberdrola, through ScottishPower, awards first contracts for £1.8 billion high-capacity undersea cable project

Alphavalue/DIVACONS| The Spanish utility, through its UK distribution subsidiary ScottishPower Energy Networks, has awarded the first contracts worth £1.8 billion for its high-capacity submarine cable project linking England and Scotland.

This project, called Eastern Green Link 1 (EGL1) and built by a consortium formed by ScottishPower Energy Networks and National Grid Electricity Transmission, will consist of a kind of major electricity highway that will connect one of the most important renewable generation centres in Europe – the Scottish territory of the North Sea – with England and will supply two million homes.