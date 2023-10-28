Inditex announces launch of Zara Pre-Owned in Spain and other EU countries by 31 January 2024

Link Securities| Óscar García Maceiras, CEO of Inditex (ITX), during his speech at the 38th Aecoc FMCG Congress, announced the launch of Zara Pre-Owned, the platform that allows the repair, recycling and second-hand sale of its products in the United Kingdom in 2022, which has already arrived in France and will land in Spain and other EU countries before the end of its fiscal year (which ends on 31 January), according to the newspaper Expansión.

The executive explained that they not only want to transform themselves in terms of sustainability, but also to be agents of change for their entire industry. In this sense, García Maceiras pointed out that sustainability is one of the four driving forces of Inditex, together with the fashion proposal, putting the customer and people at the centre. In addition, the group announced an agreement with Ambercycle for more than €70 million to purchase Cycora, a recycled polyester from textiles, for three years.