Inditex reopens today in Ukraine

INDITEX (ITX) returns to Ukraine after two years of closure as a result of the war with the opening of online shops from today, 2 April. To which will be added tomorrow the return to activity of around 20 shops of its seven brands in the Kiev area, to be followed later by those in the Lviv area. Inditex’s objective is to open around fifty of the 80 shops it has in the country in the coming months.

Since February 2022, the group has been applying a special plan to support its employees there and has guaranteed the employment and salaries of all its staff in the country. H&M also announced its reopening in Ukraine at the end of last year.

A few days after closing its shops in Ukraine, Inditex also closed its operations in Russia, which was Inditex’s second largest market by number of shops worldwide, with 514 shops, second only to Spain. Finally, Inditex sold its business there to the Daher Group.