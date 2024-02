Bankinter : New car sales rose strongly in January and were up 11.5% year-on-year to 1,015k units in January against a 3.3% drop previously.

Assessment: Good news for stock markets, as they show an improvement in demand and should support industrial activity. Brands such as Tesla, up 86.3%, Nissan, 38%, and BMW, 29.7%, stand out positively, while sales of Mercedes-Benz, down 10.6%, Ford, 6.1%, and Renault, 2.1%, all fall.