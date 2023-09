Link Securities| Santander and BBVA are improving the remuneration of savings in their international markets, as opposed to the more conservative strategy they are following in Spain, according to Expansión today. Here, both banks have so far considered that excess liquidity and competitive dynamics justify the absence of deposit payments. However, Santander UK, SAN’s UK subsidiary, launched a savings account at 5.2% and BBVA Italia is raising the interest rate on deposits from 3% to 5%.