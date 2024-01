Norbolsa | Several online travel agencies, including Booking, Kayak and Kiwi, have stopped selling Ryanair flights on their platforms since early December due to regulatory and legal pressures.

Ryanair believes that this move will not have a major impact on its accounts, pointing to a 1% or 2% increase in the percentage of empty seats on its flights in the months of December and January, but with no major impact on the rest of the year.