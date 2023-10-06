European summit in Granada as continent heads into stagflation

Yesterday and today, an armoured Granada with more than 5,000 police officers brings together almost fifty European leaders – the 27 EU member states and 17 others – for the third summit of the European Political Community, in which the acting prime minister, Pedro Sánchez, is acting as host in the midst of negotiations for his investiture.

The aim of the meeting is to address the continent’s strategic priorities, as explained on the website of the European Presidency.

The European leaders – who yesterday received Zelensky, who urged them to maintain their support for the defence of Ukraine – are debating the enlargement of the EU to the east, the management of migratory flows – there has already been an agreement on this – climate change, energy transition and the return to fiscal rules.

The summit has much celebration and little self-criticism, despite the fact that the eurozone is heading towards a new recession while inflation remains above 4 per cent.