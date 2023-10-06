European summit in Granada as continent heads into stagflation

Top Stories

Granada

Posted By: The Corner 6th October 2023

Yesterday and today, an armoured Granada with more than 5,000 police officers brings together almost fifty European leaders – the 27 EU member states and 17 others – for the third summit of the European Political Community, in which the acting prime minister, Pedro Sánchez, is acting as host in the midst of negotiations for his investiture.

The aim of the meeting is to address the continent’s strategic priorities, as explained on the website of the European Presidency.

The European leaders – who yesterday received Zelensky, who urged them to maintain their support for the defence of Ukraine – are debating the enlargement of the EU to the east, the management of migratory flows – there has already been an agreement on this – climate change, energy transition and the return to fiscal rules.

The summit has much celebration and little self-criticism, despite the fact that the eurozone is heading towards a new recession while inflation remains above 4 per cent.

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.