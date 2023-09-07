Koplowitz raises her stake in FCC to 4.64% with shares from flexible dividend and redemption of own shares

Alphavalue / Divacons | Esther Koplowitz has increased her stake in FCC to 4.64% of the capital, which is a new high for the businesswoman since Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim took control of the company.

As recorded in the records of the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV), the increase is in response to the delivery of shares as part of the flexible dividend and the redemption of own shares carried out by the company in recent months.

Until June 2020, Koplowitz held a 20% stake in the construction company, but the cancellation of a debt of €843.4 million in favour of Slim reduced this figure to just 4.56% of the capital.