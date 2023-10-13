Norges Bank increases its stake in Repsol to 5.102% of share capital

Link Securities | In a statement, the world’s largest sovereign wealth fund, the Norwegian Norges Bank, details that in the session of 9 October, it reached 5.102% of the capital of the Spanish oil company Repsol (REP). Until now it had controlled 4.899% of the capital of the Ibex-35 company.

On the other hand, the newspaper Expansión reports in its Wednesday edition that Repsol is going to extend its commercial offers, which were originally going to last a month and a half, until after the Christmas period. At the beginning of last month, Repsol announced that it was going to double the offers it usually applies on its fuels to customers who fill up at its service stations using its Waylet mobile application. From discounts of between 0.05 – 0.20 euros per litre, this was increased to 0.10 – 0.40 euros per litre.