700,000 SMEs close 2023 with losses

Spanish SMEs provide jobs for 71% of social security contributorsSMEs represent more than 90% of the total and account for more than 60% of Spain's private employment

Posted By: The Corner 14th February 2024 

As many as 700,000 SMEs, 23%, closed with losses in 2023, compared to 64% that closed with profits, as announced this Tuesday by the barometer of the General Council of the Colleges of Administrative Managers. The barometer was developed during the week of February 5 to 9, through consultation among 6,000 administrative managers.

According to their data, 26% of SMEs invoiced less in 2023 than in 2022, compared to 47% that invoiced more. And 39% of businesses reduced debt during the past year, compared to 26% that increased it. Nearly 600,000 small businesses claim to have serious liquidity problems, which has meant that at least 12% of businesses are operating “outside” the system.

According to the president of the General Council of the Associations of Administrative Managers, there are “between 20 and 25% of businesses that are not getting back on their feet and that, if they disappear, will send many workers into unemployment.”

