Almost 16 million Spaniards have collaborated financially with non-profit organisations in the last year

Posted By: The Corner 19th December 2022

Almost 16 million Spaniards (39% of the population) have collaborated financially with a Non-Profit Entity (NPO) during the last 12 months, that is, one million more than in 2020 (37%) have decided to donate to a social cause. This is according to the study ‘Profile of the Donor 2022’, prepared by the Spanish Association of Fundraising (AEFr) in collaboration with Kantar and conducted on a sample of 1,200 interviews that collects today the agency Europa Press.

22% of Spaniards who donate regularly do so on a monthly, quarterly or half-yearly basis. Although there has been a slight decrease in ongoing support for non-profit organisations (NPOs) through members and donors, compared to the last study (24%), there has been an increase in one-off donations, from 13% to 17%. This growth in donations is due, in part, to involvement in different crisis situations.

Thus, 3 out of 10 citizens who have collaborated with an NGO in 2022 have done so with some of these crisis situations this year: 33% of them have contributed with donations for the war in Ukraine, 30% with the volcano in La Palma and 29% with Covid-19. Moreover, among current donors, 23% have increased their collaboration with these three causes.

Among those who have never donated or have done so for more than a year, 13% intend to support one of the NGOs’ causes in the next six months, almost the same figure as in 2020 (14%). For their part, current donors collaborate with almost two organisations, a similar figure to previous years, and 4 out of 10 of their donations are regular (membership fees, sponsorship, etc.), compared to 6 that are one-off donations.

Since 2018, economic collaboration with NGOs has increased by 3%, from 36% to 39%, but is still far from European countries such as the United Kingdom, Germany or France, where more than 50% of citizens contribute to some social cause. And this increase has coincided in recent years with the last tax reform of 2014, which increased the levels of deduction from 80% for individual donations of up to 150 euros.

