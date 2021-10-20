Almost 80% Of The Total Spanish Population Is Vaccinated

The Ministry of Health has notified on Monday that 90% of the target population, i.e. those covered by the vaccination campaign, have already received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. In total there are 37,891,519 people, almost 80% of the total population of Spain.

Moreover, 88% of this ‘vaccine-eligible’ population has the full anti-COVID schedule, 78.1% of the population.

The immunisation strategy is progressing especially in certain age groups, such as young people aged 20-29 years, who are close to 80% with at least one dose. But jabs are also continuing with booster doses: a total of 387,896 have been administered.

With regard to the current average incidence of infection in Spain in the last 14 days, the slight rise recorded in recent days has been slowed down, with the figure falling to 41.90 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

The Ministry of Health has registered 1,889 new cases of coronavirus yesterday, of which 1,057 have been diagnosed in the last 24 hours, compared to 455 on Monday. In terms of deaths from Covid-19, 21 more have been reported.

There are currently 1,848 patients admitted for Covid-19 throughout Spain and 433 in an ICU.