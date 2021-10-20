Top Stories

Almost 80% Of The Total Spanish Population Is Vaccinated

TOPICS:
AraceliAraceli, a 96 years old woman, was the first Spanish citizen who was administered the Covid19 vaccine

Posted By: The Corner 20th October 2021

The Ministry of Health has notified on Monday that 90% of the target population, i.e. those covered by the vaccination campaign, have already received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. In total there are 37,891,519 people, almost 80% of the total population of Spain.

Moreover, 88% of this ‘vaccine-eligible’ population has the full anti-COVID schedule, 78.1% of the population.

The immunisation strategy is progressing especially in certain age groups, such as young people aged 20-29 years, who are close to 80% with at least one dose. But jabs are also continuing with booster doses: a total of 387,896 have been administered.

With regard to the current average incidence of infection in Spain in the last 14 days, the slight rise recorded in recent days has been slowed down, with the figure falling to 41.90 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

The Ministry of Health has registered 1,889 new cases of coronavirus yesterday, of which 1,057 have been diagnosed in the last 24 hours, compared to 455 on Monday. In terms of deaths from Covid-19, 21 more have been reported.

There are currently 1,848 patients admitted for Covid-19 throughout Spain and 433 in an ICU.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.