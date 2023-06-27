Car production in Spain up 20% in first five months of 2023 and passes one-million-vehicle mark

Intermoney| According to data published by Anfac, vehicle production in Spain continues on its clear path of recovery and in the first five months of the year increased by 19.9% to reach 1.08 million cars. In May, growth was up 35.9%, with 249,906 vehicles produced.

Of the vehicles manufactured up to May, 90.8% were exported to other countries (up 3.7pp vs. 2022 levels), while in May the percentage of vehicles destined for export was 89% (1.2 points up year-on-year).

By technology, more than 80% of the vehicles produced in Spanish plants were combustion models (diesel or petrol), while electric vehicles accounted for only 7% of the total (13.1% adding plug-in hybrids) and conventional hybrids accounted for 6%. In May, electric vehicles accounted for 6.5% of production (13.4% including plug-in hybrids), petrol vehicles 55.2% (137,841 units) and diesel models 23.9% (59,684 units).

Assessment: although the figures are still 15% below pre-pandemic 2019 levels, the data are positive. Although uncertainties in the sector have not disappeared, the outlook for 2023 is for global growth of +4.1% (to 85.7 million vehicles), with the strongest growth expected in Western Europe (+10.1% to 10.9 million vehicles).