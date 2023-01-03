Car sales in Spain down 5.4% to 814,000 units in 2022, Toyota overtakes Seat as best-selling brand

In December, car sales in Spain reached a volume of 73,927 units, which represents a significant decline of 14.1% compared to the last month of last year. For the year as a whole, 814,000 cars were sold in Spain, 5.4% less than in 2021.



“In this third consecutive negative year, in which some 400,000 fewer units have been registered than before the pandemic, the lack of supply has taken its toll on the market and everything suggests that, although with less intensity, it will continue to do so in 2023, with the risk it poses to employment and the competitiveness of the sector,” says Tania Puche, director of communications at Ganvam, the dealers’ association.

It should be noted that in 2022, for the first time in history, the Japanese firm Toyota ended the year as the best-selling company in Spain, with a total of 73,505 new passenger cars registered, which represents an increase of 17.9% compared to its figures for 2021, thus ousting Seat, which led the national market for four consecutive years.